Sports News | Elite Athletes at NCOE Patiala, Bengaluru Resume Sporting Activities

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Elite athletes housed in the National Center of Excellence (NCOE) in Patiala and Bangaluru on Wednesday resumed sporting activities amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The athletes followed the health guidelines of the Government and the Standard Operating Procedure released by the Sports Authority of India.

NCOE Patiala currently has weightlifters, including those bound for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, and eminent athletes from Athletics, many of who have already won an Olympic quota.

Whereas, NCOE Bengaluru has members of the senior men's and women's hockey team along with the eminent athletes of athletics. Both the hockey teams have qualified for the Olympics.

Keeping the government guidelines in mind, all necessary safety measures of hygiene and social distancing are being maintained by athletes on the field. Also, the equipments are being self-sanitised by athletes after use and no two athletes are allowed to use the same equipment during the sports activity.

In Patiala and Bengaluru, athletes have been given a staggered schedule for participation in sporting activities, to ensure social distancing norms. Sanitisation of hands, shoes and kits are being followed at both centers. (ANI)

