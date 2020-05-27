Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene: 7 Quick Facts About the Former Sri Lankan Batsman

Mahela Jayawardene (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Born on May 27, 2020, in Sri Lanka, Mahela Jayawardene is one of the most prolific batsmen of the era. Jayawardene was a member of the team that won the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 and was part of the team that made to the final of 2007 Cricket World Cup, 2011 Cricket World Cup, 2009 ICC World Twenty20 and 2012 ICC World Twenty20. In 2006, Jayawardene was named by the International Cricket Council as the best international captain of the year and was nominated in 2007 as the best Test cricket player of the year. The classy batsman might have retired from cricket in 2015, but the fans still recall his innings and remember the batsman. On his birthday let’s have a look at seven quick facts about the Sri Lankan player. Mahela Jayawardene Questions Need to Build Largest Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka's Homagama.

Mahela Jayawardene was born to Sunila and Senerath Jayawardene at Colombo in 1977.

It was his father who introduced him to the game of cricket and he trained at Lionel Coaching Clinic run by Nondescripts Cricket Club in Cinnamon Gardens.

It was the sad demise of his younger brother Dishant at the age of 16 affected him psychologically that brought in a halt in his cricketing career. However, it was his parents who pushed him to pursue his passion.

He is the first player in the history of Sri Lankan cricket to score over 10,000 Test runs. He is also the second Sri Lankan player to score more than 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Mahela Jayawardene is the only player as of now to have scored a hundred in both a World Cup final and a semi-final.

Jayawardene is married to Christina Mallika Sirisena, who is a travel consultant. They have one daughter, Sansa Arya Jayawardene

He also runs a restaurant called the Minister of Crab along with Kumar Sangakkara.

If you think that we have missed out on any other quick fact, feel free to contribute to the Comments section. Coming back to Mahela Jayawardena's birthday, the entire team of LatestLY.com, wishes the Sri Lankan batsmen a Very Happy Birthday.