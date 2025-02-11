New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): An Elite Cricket Tournament in Gurugram is slated to begin from February 15, aiming to nurture budding cricketers and elevate India's position in the global sports arena.

The Elite Cricket Tournament is being organised by Servotech Sports, which also owns the Siliguri Strikers franchise in the Bengal Pro T20 League.

Also Read | Punjab FC Held to 1-1 Draw by 10-Man Odisha FC in ISL 2024-25.

The upcoming Elite Cricket Tournament will feature eight teams competing at Gurugram Sports Cube, with around 200 players--all selected through rigorous trials conducted by Servotech Sports last year.

In December 2024, Servotech Sports conducted cricket trials that attracted an impressive turnout of participants, ranging from 15 to 35 years old. These included professional-level players, amateurs, and enthusiasts who had never had the chance to play in their youth.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans to Have New Owners Ahead of IPL 2025, Torrent Group Set to Acquire Majority Stake in Franchise: Report.

Speaking about the overwhelming participation in trials and enthusiasm, Servotech Sports CEO Rishabh Bhatia said, "The recent cricket trials at Bal Bhawan International School, Dwarka, witnessed an incredible turnout, showcasing the immense passion and talent for the sport among aspiring cricketers," as per a release from Servotech Sports.

"This overwhelming participation was inspiring for us and to see such enthusiasm and dedication, and I'm very hopeful that upcoming Servotech Sports Elite Cricket Tournament will provide these players a perfect platform to showcase their talents," he added.

As excitement builds, cricket fans are encouraged to gear up and support their favourite teams in the Elite Cricket Tournament. Moreover, in the future Servotech Sports will also conduct Tennis ball cricket tournaments.

Notably, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, a team owned by Servotech Sports, made waves in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024, impressing fans with performances and showcasing the depth of talent nurtured by the organization. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)