Gujarat Titans are set to have new owners, with Torrent Group close to acquiring a majority stake in the franchise. The franchise was bought by CVC Capital Partners in 2021 for a massive sum of Rs 5, 625 crore. Gujarat Titans had gone on to win the IPL in their very first season in 2022 under the leadership of Hardik Pandya before the all-rounder was traded back to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians in a highly talked about move ahead of IPL 2024. Kolkata Knight Riders Joins Forces With RR Kabel As Principal Partner for IPL 2025 Edition.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, the final paperwork for this purchase is being processed by the IPL and a final approval by the governing council could see Torrent Group become the new owners of Gujarat Titans from IPL 2025. Interestingly, Torrent Group had unsuccessfully bid for the two new franchises for which the BCCI had conducted an auction after IPL 2021. The business conglomerate had bid Rs 4,653 crore for Ahmedabad and Rs 4,356 crore for Lucknow. RPSG Group had acquired the Lucknow Super Giants for a sum of Rs 7,090 crore. IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Indian Premier League Season 18.

In their three seasons in the IPL, the Gujarat Titans have been winners once, finished runners-up the second time and ended in eighth place. Shubman Gill, who took over the captaincy of Gujarat Titans from Hardik Pandya after he left to join Mumbai Indians, will look to guide his team to the title in IPL 2025. The 2022 IPL champions also had a good auction where they managed to sign top players like Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj among others.

