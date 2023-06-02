London [UK], June 2 (ANI): West Ham United's full-back Emerson Palmieri is on the verge of making history. The 28-year-old is chasing a record of becoming a player to win the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and European Championship.

West Ham will play in the UEFA Europa Conference League against the Italian side Fiorentina on Thursday. He was a part of Chelsea's 4-1 win over Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final in Baku. He also featured in Chelsea's squad for the 2021 Champions League and Super Cup wins over Manchester City and Villarreal respectively. Now he will set his eyes on claiming victory in another final.

"It's a good thing to have another final in my life and my career, so it's a good opportunity to win and to make history for this Club, so now it's time to think about this game because it's very important for us and let's see if we can win this trophy," Emerson told whufc.com.

"It's amazing because it's in front of me and it's not far. It's just one step more and I can win another important trophy and write my name in the history of football. I hope everything is going to be well, be good and let's see on 7 June if we can take this trophy."

Emerson also revealed his pre-game mindset which allows him to not succumb to the pressure before playing on big occasions.

"I always try to relax before the game. Of course, when you go on the pitch you need to go on there with 100 per cent focus and concentration but, at the same time, if you are calm then things come naturally, whereas if you are nervous you can make mistakes."

"Now I am 28 years old, and I've played a lot of important games, so it's easier for me. It's about just the 90 minutes and, after that, life continues."

After surpassing English and Spanish opposition in his previous European finals encounter, the full-back is now preparing to face a team that holds a special place in his heart, Italy. This is a challenge he is very much looking forward to.

"I have played against many of their players before and it's always hard to play against an Italian team. If you look at the three European finals this season, each of them has one Italian team in it," Emerson signed off. (ANI)

