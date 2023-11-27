Valencia [Spain], November 27 (ANI): After six World Championships, 59 wins and 2,626 points - the time of Marc Marquez as an HRC rider in the Repsol Honda Team has come to a close. The Valencia GP weekend was a chance for all involved to remember their time together.

During his time at HRC with the Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez has earned six MotoGP World Championships, five Triple Crowns, 59 premier-class victories, 101 podiums, 64 poles, 59 fastest laps and 2,626 points. He ends this stage of his journey with HRC as Honda's most successful rider in terms of premier class wins, wins across all classes as well as setting a second for number of pole positions in both the premier class and across all Grand Prix classes. He leaves behind a list of accomplishments and records which will not be easily surpassed, a release said.

The relationship between the #93 and the Repsol Honda Team achieved success almost immediately in 2013 as Marquez won just his second race, becoming the youngest ever premier class winner at 20 years and 60 days old. A first World Championship would follow that same year, the rookie missing the podium only twice.Thirteen wins, including ten in a row to start the season, would cement back-to-back World Championships and a flurry of new records. A season of learning would follow in 2015 as Marquez faced a challenging year with a number of DNFs.

But all of these lessons would be put into action in 2016 as the #93 returned to winning ways and picked up premier class title number three. The years 2017 and 2018 followed a similar pattern as titles four and five came quickly after.

Marquez's performance in 2019 would set a new benchmark, not just for the Repsol Honda Team but for MotoGP as a whole as the #93 would finish inside the top two in every race he completed. With 420 points, the now eight-time World Champion set a new record for points in a season which would only be surpassed with the introduction of Sprint races.

The following years would highlight Marquez's championship spirit as he endured injuries, setbacks and hardships after his fateful fall at the Spanish GP in Jerez, 2020. 581 days after this crash Marquez would return to winning ways at his beloved Sachsenring circuit - proving without doubt that the spirit and speed of a champion never fades. Wins in Austin and Misano would follow to end the 2021 season on a high before injury would strike again.

A few final shining moments such as a 100th premier class podium in Australia and a 'romantic' return to the podium at Honda's home in Japan would stand out in 2022 and 2023. From the first day to the last, the story of the Repsol Honda Team and Marc Marquez has been one of the most successful and unique in all of motorsport. It is a circular story, Marquez's final race in Valencia - the scene of his first test of the Honda RC213V and where he sealed his first World Championship, the 2013 bike waiting for him in the garage upon his return from the race.

The release said Repsol Honda Team and HRC eagerly accept the challenge of battling with Marc Marquez in 2024.

Marc Marquez said it was a super emotional Sunday.

"Honestly a super emotional week and it was hard at some points to contain the feelings. Sadly, we didn't finish the race today, I was feeling really strong today and I honestly think a podium was possible today and even maybe more. It wasn't our mistake, and I don't push against Martin because he was in attack mode. It happens when you're fighting for a championship. But the most important thing today is to remember all of the incredible times I have had with HRC and the Repsol Honda Team, they will be the team of my life," he said.

"We have written an incredible story together and they have become more than just my team, they have become my friends and my family. Thank you for everything since 2013, I will not forget any of you," he added. (ANI)

