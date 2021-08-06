Nottingham [UK], August 6 (ANI): India added 33 runs for the last wicket before England bundled out the visitors on 278 in the first innings of the opening Test on Friday.

Ollie Robinson picked five, while James Anderson bagged four wickets. For India, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja hit the fifties and bowlers added some crucial runs as visitors took the lead of 95 runs in the first innings

Resuming the day, India suffered a jolt as the side lost Pant in the 50th over. Rahul and Jadeja then stitched an unbeaten 46-run stand before players went to the Lunch.

During the innings, Jadeja went past 2000 Test runs with a glorious boundary.

In the second session, Anderson removed Rahul to leapfrog Anil Kumble in the wicket-takers list in the longest format of the game.

Anderson also removed Shardul Thakur soon after Rahul's dismissal to put India on the back foot.

Meanwhile, Jadeja completed his half-century and before he could get into the groove, Stuart Broad dismissed the left-handed batsman.

The Indian all-rounder added some crucial runs before getting out as the visitors extended their lead over 50.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah did frustrate the English bowlers but Ollie Robinson castled the former in the first over with the new ball to reduce India to 245/9. In the end, the visitors were bowled out for 278.

On Thursday, England ended day two on a high as the momentum shifted towards the hosts after staging a comeback in the second session.

India were 125/4 with Rahul and Pant at the crease before an early stump was called due to rain.

Brief Scores: England 183 all out; India 191/5 (KL Rahul 84, Ravindra Jadeja 56, Robinson 5-85) (ANI)

