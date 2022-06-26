Tom Latham was the star for NZ with the bat. (Photo- ICC Twitter)

Leeds [UK], June 26 (ANI): A half-century from opener Tom Latham (76) and a solid knock from skipper Kane Williamson (48) took New Zealand to an advantageous position at the end of the day three of the final Test against England at Leeds, posting 168/5 in 51.5 overs and giving the side a lead of 137 runs over the hosts.

The day was another see-saw one for both the sides, with England starting off the day in control. However, at the end of the day, Latham and Williamson had scored enough to help their side regain some advantage heading into the next day.

Kiwis did not start off the innings well. Opener Will Young was back to the pavilion for just 8 at team's score of 28, dismissed by medium-pacer Matty Potts. Then Tom Latham along with his captain Williamson stitched a 97-run stand to stabilise the innings.

Debutant Jamie Overton took his second wicket of the match, by dismissing Latham for 76 off 100, with the ball landing safely into the hands of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

This brought batter Devon Conway to the crease, who joined his skipper for a short 27-run stand before being dismissed for 11 by Joe Root. Williamson was back to the pavilion soon, two runs short of his half-century after being dismissed by Potts.

The next wicket was of Henry Nicholls, caught and bowled by Jack Leach for just 7.

Daryl Mitchell (4*) and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell finished off the day for NZ at 168/5. The Kiwis had a 137-run lead at the end of the day.

Potts was the star for England with the ball, taking 2/20 in his 9.5 overs. Overton, Root and Leach also took one each.

Earlier, England was bundled out for 360. They started off the third day at 264/6 with Bairstow (130*) and Overton (89*). Overton was the first wicket of the day, falling three-runs short of his maiden ton on his Test debut. He was dismissed by pacer Trent Boult with assistance from Mitchell's safe hands.

Then Bairstow and pacer Stuart Broad stitched a 55-run stand, which ended with the latter falling for an entertaining 42 off 36 balls to Tim Southee. Bairstow was dismissed in the first ball of the next over, scoring 162 off 157 before being dismissed by spinner Tom Bracewell.

With the dismissal of Jack Leach for 8 by Southee, England was all-out at 360, gaining a 31-run lead over NZ.

Boult was the star for Kiwis with the ball, taking 4/104 while Southee took 3/100.

Earlier batting first, NZ were bundled out for 329. Mitchell (109) and Blundell (55) played top knocks that powered Kiwis to such a solid score.

Jack Leach was the star for England with the ball, taking 5/100 with his spin bowling. Stuart Broad also took 3/62. (ANI)

