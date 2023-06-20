Birmingham, Jun 20 (AP) England and Australia are set to begin the final day of the Ashes opener at 2:15 p.m. local time after a long rain delay and the umpires have given them 67 overs at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Players took an early lunch at the Birmingham ground with no overs bowled in the morning but there's still enough time — if the weather behaves — for either team to take an early lead in the five-test series.

The covers have been removed.

Australia needs 174 more runs and England seven more wickets to win.

Chasing a target of 281, Australia resumes on 107-3. Usman Khawaja is 34 not out and nightwatchman Scott Boland on 13 not out. (AP) AM

