Rajkot, Feb 14 (PTI) India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday said England are not a difficult side to beat and the hosts only need to get used to their ultra attacking style of play to secure the five-match Test series.

England shocked India in the series opener in Hyderabad before the hosts came back strong in Visakhapatnam to get on level footing. The third Test begins here on Thursday.

"I won't term England as (one of the most difficult) teams. It hasn't been easy for other teams to come to India and win. They have an aggressive style of play. We need to get used to that and plan accordingly for them," said Jadeja on the eve of the game.

"If it wasn't for small mistakes in the second innings of first Test, we wouldn't have lost," said the player who missed the second Test due to a hamstring injury.

On the injuries he has had to deal with of late, Jadeja said he can't hide himself on the field.

“It is frustrating but the cricket has increased these days and that is at the back of the mind always. I can't hide anywhere in the field, I am always on the hotspot in any format and that maybe the reason (for injuries), and the ball comes to me often.

“There is an expectation from the team that I take a good catch or field well and that's good. I can work on my body more smartly and do it carefully and hope there will be no problem. But there is no guarantee,” he added.

Jadeja said he will have to make smart adjustments to avoid injuries.

“I would like to give my 100 per cent and save my body and keep away from diving when not required. That's it. I don't think about that too much because it (returning from injury) has happened before.

“As the match progresses, the body will get used to with the flow and then it gets out of your mind that there was an injury. I will get into the rhythm in one or two days."

Jadeja is expecting a flat pitch for the third Test.

“Here the wicket is flat and hard, but depends on what they have prepared. Sometimes you get 37 wickets in three matches (days), but this wicket looks good.

“Here the wicket behaves differently in every game. Sometimes it stays flat, sometimes it turns, sometimes it plays well for two days and then turns. I believe it will play well first and then slowly it will break and the ball will turn,” he added.

