London, Oct 26 (AP) England has canceled its women's friendly match against Germany on Tuesday after a member of its backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Football Association says it has made the decision in light of current protocols in Germany that would require any individual who tested positive once in Germany to self-isolate for 14 days.

An FA statement says “we cannot take the risk that this may happen to a player or member of England staff.”

The match against Germany in Wiesbaden would have been England's first fixture since the SheBelieves Cup in March. England's next match is scheduled to be against Norway on Dec. 1. (AP)

