London [UK], September 30 (ANI): England Lions have named an 18-member squad for their Australia tour later this year. The squad will assemble in Australia in early November ahead of matches in Perth, Canberra and Brisbane.

According to the ECB website, the squad includes four Test-capped players in Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Fisher, Tom Hartley and Josh Hull, while Sonny Baker and Jordan Cox have both also been capped by England in limited-overs internationals.

England Men Under-19s captain Thomas Rew is one of four players who are called up to the Lions for the first time, alongside Matthew Revis and Glamorgan duo Ben Kellaway and Asa Tribe.

England Lions Head Coach, Andrew Flintoff, said: "There are some unbelievably talented players in this squad, and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to go to Australia, excel in the conditions, and thrive against quality players. At the same time, these players will get a sense of what an away Ashes series is all about."

"Our coaching staff is looking forward to working with them to embrace that opportunity and help to build the experiences and skills that will benefit their careers," he added.

The England Lions will stage development camps in October at the ECB Performance Centre (Loughborough University) before touring Australia.

After arriving in Perth, the Lions will play England Men in a three-day warm-up at Lilac Hill from 13 November, ahead of the first men's Ashes Test at Optus Stadium.

The Lions will play a four-day match against a Cricket Australia XI at Lilac Hill before an England XI takes on a Prime Minister's XI in a two-day, day-night match in Canberra.

The Lions conclude their tour with a four-day match against Australia A in Brisbane, at the same time as the second men's Ashes Test.

England Lions in Australia

Squad: Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Nathan Gilchrist, Tom Hartley, Tom Haines, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben Kellaway, Tom Lawes, Ben McKinney, Matthew Revis, James Rew, Tom Rew, Mitchell Stanley, Asa Tribe

Fixtures:November 13-15: England vs England Lions (Lilac Hill, Perth)November 21-24: Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions (Lilac Hill, Perth)November 29-30: Prime Minister's XI vs England XI (Manuka Oval, Canberra)December 5-8: Australia A vs England Lions (Allan Border Field, Brisbane). (ANI)

