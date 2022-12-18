London [UK], December 17 (ANI): England football manager Gareth Southgate will be discussing his future in the national side with The Football Association (FA) in early January.

The England manager made it clear during the post-match comments following loss to France in FIFA World Cup quarter-final last Saturday that he wanted some time to consider if he wanted to stay in the role as team's manager or not.

Both the FA and Southgate will use the period during Christmas to take stock of situation, then it will be reviewed together, by both parties in early New Year.

Both FA and Southgate have made no comments about the manager's future, but as per Sky Sports, FA will give Southgate the entire Christmas period to "decompress" following which, FA needs some clarity.

Southgate has his contract with England running till end of Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. If he does not honour the deal, FA will need to move on quickly to find a successor. England's next game is a European Championships qualifier against Italy in March next year. He had helped his side reach the semifinal of 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

Through this balancing act, FA wants to give Southgate enough time and mental space to make the decision about his future. FA also wants a resolution as quickly as possible, so that they can move forward and England players can have clarity. (ANI)

