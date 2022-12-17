Argentina and France will be involved in what promises to be an exciting match at FIFA World Cup 2022 final with both teams looking to win their third title. France, inspired by Kylian Mbappe once again, would aim at becoming the first team in FIFA World Cup history to successfully defend their title. On the other hand, Lionel Messi will be aiming to sign from the World Cup with the title, something that has eluded him all his career. While both these stars battle for the top prize, the winning team is also set to receive a pretty hefty amount with FIFA earlier announcing that a whopping $440 million has been kept to be given as prize money. Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads

Doha’s Lusail Stadium will witness history on Sunday with either of these two sides lifting the World Cup trophy for the third time. The winning team will also be awarded with a whopping amount of $42 million while the side finishing as runners-up gets $30 million. Croatia, who have finished third in the competition, will be getting $27 million (Rs 225 crore) while Morocco, who lost the third-place playoff match 2-1, will be flying home with $25 million (Rs 206 crore). Croatia Finish Third, Win Bronze Medal in FIFA World Cup 2022 With Entertaining 2–1 Win Over Morocco (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Here's how much the sides will get at FIFA World Cup:

Team Prize Money (In INR) Winner (TBD) $ 42 million (₹ 347 crores) Runners-Up (TBD) $ 30 million (₹ 248 crores) Croatia $ 27 million (₹ 225 crores) Morocco $ 25 million (₹ 206 crores)

Brazil, Portugal, England and the Netherlands will be awarded $17 million each as they made it to the quarterfinals. The sides that finished their campaigns in the round of 16 will get $13 million. These teams include Poland, Australia, the USA, South Korea, Japan, Switzerland, Spain and Senegal and those who bowed out of the group stage will be given $9 million each.

