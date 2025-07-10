Amsterdam, Jul 10 (AP) England midfielder Jordan Henderson has left Ajax after the club agreed to end his contract early following a year and a half in the Netherlands.

Henderson had a year to run on his Ajax deal but the club said it “cooperated with the player's request to terminate the current employment contract.”

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2025 Day 1: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full scorecard Online of IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match.

Henderson thanked the club and the people of Amsterdam but didn't specify why he'd asked to leave or what he plans to do next. He indicated that the death last week in a car accident of his former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota had influenced how he communicated the decision.

“Due to the tragic events of last week, and the devastating loss of my former teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, it doesn't feel right at this moment to say or do more than share this brief statement,” Henderson said in a club statement.

Also Read | MLC 2025: Trent Boult Shines As MI New York Eliminate San Francisco Unicorns in Thriller.

“However, I am fully aware that I owe this club, my teammates, and the supporters a fuller and more personal thank you. I will, of course, do that when the time feels more appropriate.”

Henderson joined Ajax in Jan. 2024 after an unsuccessful six-month stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq. The 35-year-old midfielder captained Ajax as it fell short of winning the Dutch league title this season after a late collapse saw the team overtaken by rival PSV Eindhoven.

Henderson has played 84 times for England and returned to the national team squad this year under new coach Thomas Tuchel. (AP) AM

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)