Hove (England), Jul 11 (PTI) England skipper Heather Knight won the toss and opted to field against India in the second women's T20 International here on Sunday.

Both teams are unchanged.

England are leading the series 1-0

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (captain), Amy Ellen Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies.

