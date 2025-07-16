Beckenham [UK], July 16 (ANI): England Under-19s managed to hold on for a draw in a gripping finish against India Under-19s in the first Youth Test at Beckenham, thanks to a defiant eighth-wicket stand that lasted over 11 overs on the final day, as per Wisden.

After having taken a healthy 101-run lead in the first innings, India U19 were bowled out for 248 in their second innings.

Archie Vaughan was the pick of the bowlers, delivering a tireless and impressive 25-over spell unchanged to return figures of 6/84. For India, Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided a late flourish with a quickfire 56 off just 44 balls, while Vihaan Malhotra made 63 and RS Ambrish chipped in with 53.

Set a target of 350 in 63 overs, England found themselves in early trouble at 62/3 but skipper Hamza Shaikh stood tall, scoring a superb 112 off 140 deliveries. He stitched a vital 119-run stand with Ben Mayes, who scored 51, to keep England in the hunt.

With 169 needed off the final 136 balls, Thomas Rew came out swinging and matched the required rate with ease. He scored a rapid 50 off 35 balls, keeping the match alive.

However, India struck at a crucial juncture. Anmoljeet Singh ran out Shaikh after a brisk 62-run stand off just 37 balls with Rew. Just four deliveries later, captain Ayush Mhatre effected another run-out, this time of new batter Ekansh Singh, while he was going for a second run.

Malhotra then dismissed Rew, and with the momentum shifting, India had 79 deliveries left to claim the remaining three wickets but Ralphie Albert and Jack Home held their ground, frustrating the Indian bowlers. Eventually, the match ended in a draw with England on 270/7, and both captains shook hands.

Earlier in the match, India U19 had piled up a massive 540 in their first innings. Skipper Ayush Mhatre led from the front with a well-compiled 102 off 115 balls. He was supported by Vihaan Malhotra (67), vice-captain Abhigyan Kundu (90 off 95), and RS Ambrish (70). For England, Alex Green and Ralphie Albert picked up three wickets each, returning with figures of 3 /74 and 3/95, respectively.

England responded with a solid 439 in their first innings, thanks to contributions from Shaikh (84), Rocky Flintoff (93), Ekansh Singh (59), and Ralphie Albert (50). Henil Patel was the most successful bowler for India, finishing with 3/81.

The second and final Youth Test of the two-match series will be played at Chelmsford, starting July 20. (ANI)

