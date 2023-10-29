Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) England won the toss and elected to bowl in their World Cup match against India here on Sunday.

India retained the playing 11 for the match while England too did not make any changes from the eleven that they fielded against Sri Lanka.

India have 10 points from five matches while England are 10th on the table with just two points.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

