Bristol [UK], July 13 (ANI): England captain Heather Knight completed 6,000 runs in international cricket on Wednesday.

Knight accomplished this feat in England's first ODI of the multi-format Ashes series against Australia.

In the match, Knight played a captains' knock, scoring 75 in 86 balls, consisting of six fours and a six. Her half-century helped England chase down a total of 264 set by Australia, which is their highest successful run-chase in women's ODIs.

In 242 international appearances now, Knight has scored 6,053 runs at an average of 32.54. She has scored a total of five centuries and 33 half-centuries in international cricket, with the best score of 168.

She has represented England in 11 Tests, scoring 771 runs at an average of 45.35. Knight has two centuries and four fifties in 19 Test innings, with the best score of 168*

ODIs remain her most successful format. In 130 ODIs, she has scored 3,664 runs at an average of 37.01, with a strike rate of 72.75. Her best score in the format is 106.

Knight has also represented England in 101 T20Is, scoring 1,618 runs at an average of 23.11 and a strike rate of over 118. She has a century and four fifties in the format, with best score of 108*.

Coming to the match, Australia made 263/8 in their 50 overs after electing to bat first. Knocks from Beth Mooney (81* in 99 balls), Ellyse Perry (41 in 51 balls), Phoebe Litchfield (34 in 36 balls) and Jess Jonassen (30 in 36 balls) were crucial for Australia.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/38) and Lauren Bell (2/56) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

In the chase of 264, England started off really well and scored at the required run rate. Knight's 75* was well supported by Tammy Beaumont (47 in 42 balls), Alice Capsey (40 in 34 balls) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (31 in 41 balls) as England chased down the target with two wickets and 11 balls in hand.

Ashleigh Gardner (3/42) and Georgia Wareham (2/34) were among the top bowlers for the Aussies.

Now, the women's Ashes is level at 6-6. Australia won the one-off Test worth four points and the first T20I as well, which gave them another two points. England fought back to cut down on the 6-0 lead, winning the next two T20Is and the first ODI to get six points of their own. Each victory in the white-ball format gave England two points. Now to win the Ashes, they will have to win the next two ODIs as well. (ANI)

