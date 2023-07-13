Bristol [UK], July 13 (ANI): England skipper Heather Knight guided her team to an emphatic victory at County Ground to pull off record run chase on Wednesday to level the Ashes 2023 series to level the series on 6-6.

England managed to bag their third consecutive white-ball victory and kept the Ashes 2023 alive, Australia have experienced this for the first time since February 2016.

Also Read | Duleep Trophy Final 2023, Day 1: West Zone Reduce South Zone to 182/7 Despite Hanuma Vihari Fifty.

Along with this, it was England's highest run chase in women's ODI cricket as they surpassed the score of 245 that they scored to defeat New Zealand in Derby in 2021.

While chasing a target of 264 runs, England received an early blow as Ellyse Perry got better of opener Sophia Dunkley. She broke through Dunkley's defence with an inswinging delivery and sent her back to the pavilion for a score of 8(12).

Also Read | Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Silver Medal in Men's Discus Throw F56 Final at World Para Athletics Championships 2023, Qualifies for Paris Paralympics 2024.

From that point, Tammy Beaumont and Alice Capsey laid the foundation of England's successful chase with their 74-run partnership.

Beaumont went down the ground and struck the first six of the match to take England's score to 100. Capsey scored the second six over the long-on region.

However, in a matter of three overs, both batters stay on the crease ended which revived Australia. Beaumont (47) lost her wicket two balls later after scoring the maximum. Her mistimed shot landed straight into the hands of Tahlia McGrath which allowed Wareham to have the last laugh.

While two overs later Ashleigh Gardner dismissed Capsey for a score of 40(34). The stage was set for England's captain and vice-captain as they were next in line to step up on the crease. Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt went on to build a 42-run stand that momentarily revived England's hopes.

Yet, Brunt's attempt to reverse sweep landed straight in the hands of Wareham recreating a similar feeling of tension in the air. Australia bowlers seized the opportunity and struck at regular intervals. But Knight held onto her end and kept the scoreboard ticking.

After Sophie Ecclestone's luck ran out and she went back to the pavilion for a score of 5, Kate Cross came in to provide the much-needed aid to her skipper.

Both batters joined hands to guide England to a two-wicket victory and kick off the ODI series by going 1-0 up.

Earlier in the game, England's occasional tendency to drop catches allowed Australia to reach a total of 263. After being dropped on a score of 19, Beth Mooney's 81* took apart the entire England bowling line-up.

In the end, her innings turned out to be futile and now Australia will look to regroup and pull out a result in their favour in the second ODI which will be played at Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

Brief Score: Australia 263-8 (Beth Mooney 81*, Ellyse Perry 41; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-38) vs England 267-8 (Heather Knight 75*, Tammy Beaumont 47; Ashleigh Gardner 3-42). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)