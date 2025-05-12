Stavanger (Norway), May 12 (PTI) Defending champion Ju Wenjun of China on Monday said equal prize money in Norway Chess is encouraging more women to take up the sport.

The second edition of the Norway Chess Women is scheduled to begin on May 26 in Finansparken (SR-Bank) here. The tournament has been ground breaking as it was the first to offer female players equal prize funds.

"The equal prize money being offered is very encouraging," Wenjun said in a statement.

"I think it is a huge success and hugely inspiring, not just for women in chess, but for women in sports overall. It's really encouraging more women to get into chess and provides a great platform for us," she added.

Wenjun, the defending champion, shared her excitement and expectations ahead of the event.

"I'm thrilled and excited to play in Norway Chess Women 2025. This will be my second time competing in the event. We have some very strong chess players and opponents this time."

"I think people are also more familiar now with the Armageddon and the time control format, so I feel the tournament will be even more exciting," the Chinese Grandmaster added.

Wenjun, the undisputed queen of chess, clinched her historic fifth consecutive World Championship title earlier this year.

Having started playing chess at the age of seven, she turned professional in 2004, earned her Grandmaster title in 2014, and won her first World Championship crown in 2018.

Since then, she has remained unbeaten in women's classical chess. She is also the reigning Women's World Blitz Champion and a two-time Women's World Rapid Champion.

Reflecting on her journey, the 34-year-old said, "Every match is very memorable and a unique experience in my life. I think it's about taking it one game at a time, staying focused, and putting in a lot of hard work and teamwork. But when I'm playing chess, I think it's best to just focus on chess and enjoy the match."

Last year's runner-up Anna Muzychuk, Indian legend Koneru Humpy, along with Lei Tingjie, Vaishali R and Saras Khadem will be up against Wenjun at the Norway Chess Women 2025.

