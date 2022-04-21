London [UK], April 21 (ANI): Manchester United on Thursday announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as its men's team's head coach.

Hag's tenure, subject to visa requirements, will start from the end of this season and will last until June 2025, with an option for a one-year extension.

John Murtough, Football Director, said in a statement from the club: "During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team's attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

"In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

"We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer."

Erik ten Hag said: "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United." (ANI)

