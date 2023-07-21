New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Star Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who emerged as a sensation in Premier League during his first season in the UK, turned 23 on Friday.

This young striker is considered as one of the best footballers out now and has become a fan favourite with his speed, goal-scoring abilities, strength and record-breaking sprees.

Haaland made his debut for Norway club Bryne's second team in the 2015-16 season, scoring 18 goals in 14 appearances. In the next season, he made his first-team debut for the club, making 16 appearances without a goal. In 2017, he also made four appearances for the reserve team of Molde FK, scoring two goals. From 2017-19, he made 39 appearances for Molde's first team, scoring 14 goals.

From 2019-20, he moved to Austria to represent Red Bull Salzburg in Austrian Bundesliga, the top-flight football tournament in the country. He made 16 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals. He won the Austrian Cup and Austrian Bundesliga with the club in the 2018-19 season.

Haaland's move to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in Germany garnered him a lot of limelight in 2020. In 67 appearances with the club, he scored 62 goals. With the club, he won DFB-Pokal in the 2020-21 season, which is an annual knockout cup in German football.

With Borussia Dortmund, he was named as the Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2020-21 and top-scored in Premier League with 10 goals.

In 2022, Haaland was signed by England's top football club Manchester City. With the English club, Haaland's game and status in the game went upwards.

He made 35 Premier League appearances, scoring 36 goals. He also scored 12 goals for the club in UEFA Champions League and three in the FA Cup. His goal-scoring spree helped City in clinching all these titles and becoming only the second Premier League club after Manchester United to complete a treble, i.e, winning three big trophies in a season. These trophies in the context of European Football are the UEFA Champions League, a domestic League tournament and a domestic Cup.

With at least 50 goals to his name, he became the Premier League player with the most goals in a single season across all competitions, overcoming Liverpool's Mo Salah's tally of 44 goals in the 2017/18 season. He also earned the 'Premier League Player of

