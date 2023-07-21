Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Spanish national team defender Jordi Alba to a contract through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with a Club option for 2025. Jordi Alba, who has been a veteran for Barcelona for years at the La Liga reunites with his former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at the MLS.

Inter Miami Announce Signing of Jordi Alba From Barcelona

