Sports News | ESFI to Select U18 Teams Through National Championships for Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Saturday announced that it will conduct a national Championship in mid-July to select an Under-18 squad for the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Bahrain later this year.
The squad, featuring equal number of boys and girls, will comprise players born between 2007 and 2010 and above, marking a significant step toward nurturing young talent and promoting gender inclusivity on the international stage.
