Sports News | ESFI to Select U18 Teams Through National Championships for Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Saturday announced that it will conduct a national Championship in mid-July to select an Under-18 squad for the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Bahrain later this year.

Jun 28, 2025 02:08 PM IST
Sports News | ESFI to Select U18 Teams Through National Championships for Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Saturday announced that it will conduct a national Championship in mid-July to select an Under-18 squad for the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Bahrain later this year.

The squad, featuring equal number of boys and girls, will comprise players born between 2007 and 2010 and above, marking a significant step toward nurturing young talent and promoting gender inclusivity on the international stage.

    New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Saturday announced that it will conduct a national Championship in mid-July to select an Under-18 squad for the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Bahrain later this year.

    The squad, featuring equal number of boys and girls, will comprise players born between 2007 and 2010 and above, marking a significant step toward nurturing young talent and promoting gender inclusivity on the international stage.

    Registrations for NESC 2025 are open from June 28 to July 12 for the Games, to be held from October 22-31.

    India will field participants across six events -- three each for boys and girls -- in Rocket League (3v3), Street Fighter 6 (1v1), and eFootball (1v1).

    Matches will be held on PC and PlayStation.

    "This is a massive opportunity for young Indian gamers to showcase their skills on one of the most prestigious multi-sport stages. With equal participation for girls and boys, the championship reflects our commitment to building an inclusive and future-forward ecosystem," said ESFI President Vinod Tiwari.

    Winners of each title, along with the top two finishers in Street Fighter 6 and eFootball, will go on to represent India at the event.

    New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Saturday announced that it will conduct a national Championship in mid-July to select an Under-18 squad for the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Bahrain later this year.

    The squad, featuring equal number of boys and girls, will comprise players born between 2007 and 2010 and above, marking a significant step toward nurturing young talent and promoting gender inclusivity on the international stage.

    Registrations for NESC 2025 are open from June 28 to July 12 for the Games, to be held from October 22-31.

    India will field participants across six events -- three each for boys and girls -- in Rocket League (3v3), Street Fighter 6 (1v1), and eFootball (1v1).

    Matches will be held on PC and PlayStation.

    "This is a massive opportunity for young Indian gamers to showcase their skills on one of the most prestigious multi-sport stages. With equal participation for girls and boys, the championship reflects our commitment to building an inclusive and future-forward ecosystem," said ESFI President Vinod Tiwari.

    Winners of each title, along with the top two finishers in Street Fighter 6 and eFootball, will go on to represent India at the event.

