Sports News | ESFI to Select U18 Teams Through National Championships for Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Saturday announced that it will conduct a national Championship in mid-July to select an Under-18 squad for the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Bahrain later this year.

The squad, featuring equal number of boys and girls, will comprise players born between 2007 and 2010 and above, marking a significant step toward nurturing young talent and promoting gender inclusivity on the international stage.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Reflects on India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry, Says 'Nothing Compares to It' (Watch Video).

Registrations for NESC 2025 are open from June 28 to July 12 for the Games, to be held from October 22-31.

India will field participants across six events -- three each for boys and girls -- in Rocket League (3v3), Street Fighter 6 (1v1), and eFootball (1v1).

Also Read | Nico Williams Transfer Saga: Athletic Club Draw Battle Lines Against Barcelona Over Spanish Winger Signing.

Matches will be held on PC and PlayStation.

"This is a massive opportunity for young Indian gamers to showcase their skills on one of the most prestigious multi-sport stages. With equal participation for girls and boys, the championship reflects our commitment to building an inclusive and future-forward ecosystem," said ESFI President Vinod Tiwari.

Winners of each title, along with the top two finishers in Street Fighter 6 and eFootball, will go on to represent India at the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)