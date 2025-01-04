New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The inclusion of esports as a medal event in the third edition of the Asian Youth Games will bolster its growth, said the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) here on Saturday.

The Olympic Council of Asia has decided to include esports as a medal event for the first time ever in the upcoming edition of the games, to be held in Bahrain from October 22-31 later this year.

Esports players will thus compete alongside competitors in 20 other sports across 45 member countries within the age group of 14-17 years.

"The Asian Youth Games is another prestigious platform which has now recognised Esports as a competitive discipline," said Lokesh Suji, ESFI director and vice president of the Asian Esports Federation in a statement.

"With Esports already being part of Asian Games as a medal sport, this move will pave the way for greater opportunities and support for grassroots and talent identification of esports athlete and help to build a holistic esports ecosystem for competitive gaming," he added.

Indian players have recorded success in esports, finishing fifth in the 2022 Asian Games, a silver medal finish in Tekken 8 at BRICS Esports and a bronze medal in eFootball at the Asian Esports Games last year.

