Brighton [UK], December 30 (ANI): Mikel Arteta said "everyone is in a much better mood" at the club after getting back to winning ways. Arteta's remarks came after the team secured their second consecutive win in the Premier League by defeating Brighton 1-0.

Before the last two games, Arsenal was witnessing a very poor run in the Premier League. But the manager is now happy to clinch successive victories and admitted that the team "needed the wins".

"Absolutely, especially in this Christmas period as well. We know how much we needed the wins. We had a really tough week and it wasn't that much about our performances, it was about our results, but you need the results to establish that confidence, and now with two wins, I think everyone is in a much better mood," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"We have managed through this period to maintain our team spirit and cohesion, and sometimes that isn't easy to do because obviously the frustration that comes out with defeat is normally an effect on the team, so hopefully now we can go on a run of games and be even more positive," he added.

Alexandre Lacazette netted the only goal scored in the match in the 66th minute.

Back-to-back victories moved Arsenal up to 13th with 20 points. Brighton has dropped to 17th, on 13 points, after extending their winless show to seven matches.

Arteta further stated: "I said last week that the best medicine against any illness in football is to win football matches. We've done it with two in a row in a really different way because they are two very different opponents, but I think we did it today in a convincing way." (ANI)

