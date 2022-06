Sao Paulo, Jun 4 (AP) Former Brazil defender Alex said he underwent a heart bypass surgery earlier this week.

The 39-year-old retired from the sport in 2016 after a long and successful career playing for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Alex' former club Santos posted in its social media channels a video of the former defender at a hospital in an undisclosed location as he recovers.

“I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack. I found a (health) problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries,” said Alex.

“I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days.”

Alex won national club titles in Brazil, Netherlands, England and France. He also won the 2007 Copa America with the Brazilian national team and the 2012 Champions League with Chelsea. (AP)

