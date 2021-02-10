Manchester [UK], February 10 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that there are expectations from Phil Foden and it will be down to the player to maximise his potential and achieve the kind of success he is capable of.

Foden has performed brilliantly for the club and recently, he helped Manchester City secure a 4-1 win over Liverpool. Foden had scored the fourth goal for the club in the match.

Guardiola said that the youngster's next target should be to play as high as possible for as long as possible.

"He has to be calm, to understand the tough periods will come. It depends on his humility and love for the game. The expectations are there - we will see if he can handle it. Now the people now expect every game to do exceptional things. This is the most difficult thing," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Arrive and being there, playing 100 games is difficult. But it's important to do 100 more at this level. This is the toughest one. This is why the greatest players isn't about once big action at Anfield, it's playing for five years in a row playing consistently. This is the next target for Phil - maintain this and play as high as possible as long as possible. It depends absolutely on him. Hopefully he can do it," he added.

Guardiola further stated that Foden's physical condition is extraordinary. "I said to him 'don't read much, don't listen much, keep your feet on the grass and keep going'. I know Phil is ready to play because his physical condition is extraordinary," the manager said.

Manchester City currently hold the top spot on the Premier League table with 50 points, five points ahead of the second-placed Manchester United.

Manchester City will next take on Swansea in the FA Cup on Wednesday. (ANI)

