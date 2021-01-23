Southampton [UK], January 23 (ANI): FA Cup titleholders Arsenal were knocked out of the tournament on Saturday after losing to Southampton in the fourth round here at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton defeated Arsenal 1-0 after Gabriel registered an own goal for the Gunners and this proved to be the deciding factor in the game.

Gabriel's error came in the 24th minute of the match and with this, Southampton gained a lead. After this, no more goals were registered and the hosts wrapped up a 1-0 victory.

Both Arsenal and Southampton just had two shots on target and this clearly indicates that neither team was able to press for attacking moves throughout the match.

Gunners enjoyed 62 per cent of ball possession as compared to Southampton's 38, but the visitors were not able to score any goal, and as a result, they were knocked out.

With this win, Southampton has progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup and now the side will take on Wolves in their next match.

Wolves and Southampton will take on each other in the fifth round of the FA Cup on February 10. (ANI)

