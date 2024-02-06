Cape Town, Feb 6 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen was mugged in Johannesburg while he was there to compete in the ongoing SA T20 League for his franchise Paarl Royals, who said the player is safe and was provided all possible support after the incident.

Allen was robbed outside his team hotel at gunpoint on January 25. Paarl Royals said he would be in action during the team's Eliminator against Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday.

"...Paarl Royals would like to state that the West Indian all-rounder is safe, and enjoying his time at the SA20 as he, along with his teammates and support staff, prepares for the all-important Eliminator on Wednesday," the franchise said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The franchise works closely with the league to ensure the safety and well-being of its players and staff, while also allowing them to have free personal time as well.

"Following the incident, the player was provided with the necessary support by the franchise and the league, and was keen to continue his participation at the SA20, and has since been available for selection (twice also featuring in the playing XI for the Royals)," it added.

The SA T20 organisers also asserted its commitment towards the safety and security of everyone involved.

"The league places utmost importance on ensuring the safety and security of every individual associated with the seamless operation of the league. Our commitment to safeguarding the well being of everyone involved is unwavering," a source close to the league told PTI.

