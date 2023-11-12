Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): After India posted a 160-run win over the Netherlands in their last league clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, an Indian fan voiced hope of the 'Men in Blue' prevailing over New Zealand in the semi-final.

Speaking to ANI, the fan said while India couldn't make it past New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, they should avenge the loss this time.

Also Read | India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Gifts Virat Kohli Signed Cricket Bat to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak During Official Visit at 10 Downing Street.

"I am really happy. They should win the semi-final against New Zealand and avenge our loss in the last World Cup. We couldn't make it last time but this time, we should. This time I want them to reach the finals in Ahmedabad and lift the trophy," a fan told ANI.

Another fan gushed over the performance of the Indians against the Dutch under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"I think they really played well. It was a dominating performance and win by India," another fan said.

Another Indian fan also hailed the impressive win while voicing confidence in India lifting the World Cup.

"This is a very impressive win. I hope we qualify for the final. We have a very important match coming up next. So all the best, India!. It felt really good to see Virat Kohli take a wicket," another fan told ANI.

Another fan said he knew that India would win today's match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru without breaking much sweat.

"I knew we would win today. The match was against the Netherlands and they weren't expected to push us. Winning the semi-final will be great. Had Kohli hit a century today, it would have been a Diwali present for us."

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 410/4 in the first inning.

Shreyas Iyer (128* in 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes) and KL (102) led India's onslaught on the Netherlands. But knocks from Rohit Sharma (61 in 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes), Shubman Gill (51 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Virat Kohli (51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six) laid down the foundation.

Bas de Leede (2/82) was the leading wicket-taker for the Netherlands. Paul Van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) also took a wicket each.

In the second inning, the 'Men in Blue' successfully defended 411 runs and clinched a 160-run win against the Dutch side. With the win, Rohit Sharma's side completed nine wins in nine matches and ended the league stage on a high note. Mohammed Siraj led the India bowling attack after he bagged two wickets by giving only 29 runs. Netherlands batters tried to win the game but couldn't stand in front of the Indian bowling attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)