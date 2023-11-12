Chelsea are high on confidence at the moment with a 1-4 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. With no European football this term, Mauricio Pochettino and his men have got ideal preparation time ahead of the visit of the champions Manchester City. The Blues are languishing at 10th in the points table despite the big-name arrivals in the summer. With a new manager needing time to get the squad playing his way, the Chelsea board notorious for making manager’s life hard, is calm. Manchester City were off the pace for a few games but are back winning matches and currently sit top of the points table. They have a good record at Stamford Bridge in the recent past and will be full of confidence. Chelsea versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Manchester United 1–0 Luton Town, Premier League 2023–24: Red Devils Manager Erik ten Hag Gets Important Win Following Speculation About His Future.

Armando Broja has recovered from his knee injury and is available for selection. Barring long-term absentees like Wesley Fofana and Cristopher Nkunku, the other stars are available. Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick in the last game and his morale will be up. Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling are the first-choice wingers with Conor Gallagher as the playmaker.

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez will be the two strikers for the visiting Manchester City while Jeremy Doku has put a pit stop on Jack Grealish’s City career at the moment. Bernardo Silva is a bit of a floater but should occupy the right-wing slot at kick-off. Rodri is the heartbeat of this city team and his presence adds a shield around the defensive line. Matteo Kovacic will move forward to join the attack whenever possible. Tottenham Hotspur 1–2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League 2023–24: Pablo Sarabia Shines As Wolves Defeat Spurs With Two Stoppage-Time Goals.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will host Manchester City in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, November 12. The match is set to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Manchester City match on Star Sports Select 2, 3 and Star Sports Select 1 /HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City play a different level of football compared to other clubs in England and should secure an easy win.

