Margao, Jun 13 (PTI) FC Goa on Monday confirmed the appointment of Gorka Azkorra and Joel Dones as the club's new assistant coach and strength and conditioning coach respectively for the upcoming season.

Azkorra, a UEFA A license holder, has been working with the youth teams at Athletic Bilbao for the past three seasons after retiring from the game as a player in 2018.

His playing days saw him making 5 La Liga and 116 Segunda appearances in addition to playing 3 games in the UEFA Cup (erstwhile Europa League) -- playing as a professional across 14 seasons.

Azkorra said, "I'm going to the right club at the right moment. I feel very confident about us as staff, about the players we have and about the team we are going to be together."

Speaking on his appointment, FC Goa's new head coach, Carlos Pena said, "Gorka is a professional with a lot of experience. He is one who lives the game. He has played many years at a high level in Spain and is one who has always had a keen interest in learning the game.

"He has been over the last three years in one of the best academies in Spain (Athletic Bilbao). He is really focussed towards the development of players and being one who pays attention to the small details. This will serve us well this coming season."

