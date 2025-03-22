Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) Sanju Samson on Saturday conceded that missing the first three IPL matches of this season "feels a bit different" but placed his trust on stand-in skipper Riyan Parag to guide Rajasthan Royals well in his absence.

Samson is yet to recover completely from a right index finger injury that he suffered during the series against England.

"I have never missed a game as a complete player. Coming to the season as not fully fit feels a bit different. But the team looks good. We are also happy to have Rahul Dravid back with us," said Samson here on the eve of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Samson said Parag is “capable” to lead the team as he has shown enough qualities to earn that honour.

“I am not going to be the captain of Rajasthan Royals forever. There has to be someone who is going to come and someone we'll have to groom after I leave or after changes are made in captaincy.

“The franchisee has developed a lot of leaders. But for the next three games, we decided that Riyan Parag is ready and capable to lead the side,” he added.

There will be a lot of attention on the 13-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Samson said the young player will be safe in the hands of head coach Dravid.

"It does not matter what age he is, but he looks a bit special. That is what our team recognised when he came to our trials. Our scouts were following him in the U-19 matches. The amount of shots he was playing really showed that he is made for the best level.

"To be honest, I feel he is very lucky that a 13-year-old has come to Rajasthan Royals and to the right hands of Rahul Dravid. They are really good at taking care of Indian young talent. There is something great about him. It is a great responsibility not only for him but for us to take care of him,” said Samson.

The Kerala batter said big things can be expected of Suryavanshi in future.

"It's a big responsibility for our team and our franchise as well to take care of him. Not only in these 2 months but also the 10 months he is away from IPL. He is in great hands and there is something special for Indian cricket in the coming years from him,” he added.

Samson said he will have the challenge of marshalling a rather young team after veterans such as Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal left the team after last year's auction.

"To be very honest, that is what the challenge IPL has thrown at me. For the last 3 seasons, I was surrounded by the best cricketers the world has ever seen. And suddenly after 3 years I am surrounded by younger players. But looking at it in a positive manner, these youngsters have a lot of fire in them. They want to prove to the world what they are made of.”

Samson was aware of the fact that Hyderabad stadium had witnessed some high scores last season, and Royals' regular skipper hoped that the new IPL rules will help the bowler to some extent.

The BCCI has decided to lift the saliva ban ahead of the IPL 2025, besides allowing a second ball to be used after the 10th over of the second innings.

“That is the challenge of coming to Hyderabad and playing against SRH. They come ultra aggressively in the Power Plays. You get challenged each and every ball. The bowlers are also coming with new tricks — change of pace, slower balls, slower bouncers etc. IPL has also now allowed the use of saliva on the ball. That can help the bowlers a bit more.

"Also the new rule states that we can choose a second ball after 10 overs due to heavy dew and we are trying to balance it out. It still looks like a heavy scoring season. Let's see," he said.

