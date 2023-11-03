Sao Paulo, Nov 3 (AP) The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the one and only practice ahead of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula One with the best times.

Sainz clocked 1 minute, 11,732 seconds in his fastest lap at the historic Interlagos track. His teammate's best lap was slightly slower.

Mercedes' George Russell and Haas' Nico Hulkenberg had the third and fourth best laps.

Three-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull spent more time adjusting his car and had only the 16th best lap at the Sao Paulo circuit, two ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

The practice in a sunny Friday morning in Sao Paulo came before the afternoon's qualification for Saturday's sprint race. The sprint race will determine the starting positions on Sunday.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso said on radio the track is dirty and “not in Formula One standards.” The veteran driver had the 11th quickest lap of practice. Stewards worked to clean some of the turns as soon as practice was over.

Formula One announced Friday it extended Interlagos' contract until 2030. (AP)

