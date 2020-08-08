Silverstone, August 8: Ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, FIA and Formula 1 on Saturday confirmed that no new coronavirus case has been found in the last seven days. From July 31 to August 6, the organisers conducted 5,127 COVID-19 tests and zero positive cases were found.

"The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between July 31 and August 6, 5,127 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel," Formula 1 said in a statement. However, one person has re-tested positive. The person was tested positive in the last update provided by the FIA and Formula 1. British Grand Prix 2020: Lewis Hamilton Wins Record Seventh Race in Silverstone, Red Bull's Max Verstappen Finishes Second.

"Of these, one person, as previously announced, has re-tested positive. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every seven days," the statement read.

The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix will be held behind closed doors at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

