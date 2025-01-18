Zurich, Jan 18 (AP) FIFA has banned a Venezuelan soccer official from the sport for five years for financial wrongdoing and fined him nearly USD 1 million.

Manuel Álvarez was secretary general of the Venezuelan soccer federation when his conduct enabled the "misappropriation and misuse" of its and FIFA's money, soccer's world body said announcing the verdict late on Friday.

FIFA's ethics committee had also charged Álvarez with breaching "duty of loyalty" and "general duties" under its code.

FIFA, which makes at least USD 2 million available in funding each year to all 211 member federations, gave no details about the financial misconduct. The verdict can be challenged on appeal.

It is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment of the fine if Álvarez does not return to soccer.

Venezuela is the only member of the 10-nation CONMEBOL group of South American federations that has never qualified to play at the men's World Cup. AP

