Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will be visiting Kolkata in early July.

He will be on a promotional visit. The Golden Gloves Award winner will be in the 'City of Joy' for two days. The Argentine will be brought to Kolkata by sports promoter Satadru Dutta who had earlier presented legendary Pele and Maradona in front of the soccer-crazy city.

"Tentative dates for the visit are June 20-21 or July 1-3. Everything has been signed and the final dates will be announced soon. We did a small photo shoot," said Satadru Dutta.

Martinez played a big role in Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar under Lionel Messi's captaincy. He saved two penalty shots against the Netherlands in an ill-tempered quarterfinal match and did the same against France in the summit clash.

Martinez, who plays for Premier League club Aston Villa will meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as well as meet former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Martinez will also visit Mohun Bagan Club and be the chief guest for a charity match.

He will participate in a Maradona memorial event and spend time with underprivileged children. The Argentine footballer will also attend a few sponsor events during his two-day visit to the city.

Talking about Satadru Dutta Foundation, they have been tirelessly promoting sports in the state. Satadru has presented many football stars of yesteryears like Dunga, Carlos Alberto Valderrama, Cafu along with the legends Pele and Maradona. But for the first time, a current FIFA World Cup-winning footballer will be coming to Kolkata. (ANI)

