Delhi Capitals become the first team to be out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs after the 59th match. The road to IPL 2023 playoffs is now getting intense with nine teams in the fray for a final-four finish. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, highlights of SRH vs LSG and DC vs PBKS matches and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. IPL 2023: Unruly Crowd Interrupts SRH vs LSG Match After No-Ball Controversy.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 14

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2023 match number 60. The RR vs RCB takes place at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In the second game of the day, Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. CSK vs KKR takes place at 07:30 pm IST.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 match number 58 by seven wickets. Set 182 runs to win, LSG reached the target in 19.2 overs with Prerak Mankad scoring an unbeaten 64 off 45 balls while Nicholas Pooran slammed a match-winning 44 off just 13 balls. Are Sunrisers Hyderabad Out of IPL 2023 Playoff Race After Defeat to Lucknow Super Giants?

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Highlights

In the second game of the IPL 2023 on Saturday, Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 31 runs. With this defeat, Delhi Capitals are out of IPL 2023 playoffs race and Punjab Kings stay in contention for the final four.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Delhi Capitals are out of IPL 2023 playoffs race after their defeat to Punjab Kings and they continue to be placed at the bottom. Punjab Kings are now placed in the sixth spot. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings occupy first and second place respectively on the IPL 2023 team standings.

