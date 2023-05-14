In an important clash of the day with all sights on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs, Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground. Both Rajasthan and Bengaluru are in contention for a playoff spot. A win for RR will take them to 14 points in 13 games while RCB will go to 12 points from 12 matches if they emerge victorious in this fixture. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out RR vs RCB IPL 2023 match free live streaming online and live tv telecast details. RR vs RCB, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

After three back-to-back defeats, Rajasthan Royals finally found a win with an impressive victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB, on the other hand, come into the contest with two back-to-back defeats. The Faf du Plessis-led side have won two out of their last five matches. Undoubtedly, both sides will be looking to collect the valuable two points.

When Is RR vs RCB Match 60 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will host Royal Challengers Bangalore with all eyes on IPL 2023 playoffs spot on Sunday, May 14. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs RCB Match 60 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important RR vs RCB IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The RR vs RCB will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Virat Kohli's Mother's Day 2023 Greeting For Mother Saroj Kohli, Mother-In-Law Ashima Sharma and Wife Anushka Sharma Is Everything (View Tweet).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RR vs RCB Match 60 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the RR vs RCB match. A close contest is expected between the two sides and Rajasthan Royals might just overpower RCB.

