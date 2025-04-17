New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated an Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) at the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) here on Thursday, making India the 17th country in the world to have a dedicated system for tracking blood and steroidal profiles of athletes over a period of time.

The APMU will serve as a specialised body responsible for monitoring and managing biological passports of athletes.

Also Read | 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: When is Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

A biological passport compiles data on an athlete's variables such as blood parameters, hormonal levels, and other physiological markers to detect doping.

The APMU keeps a tab on "anomalies or trends indicative of doping" without directly identifying banned substances.

Also Read | After Mitchell Starc’s No-Ball Controversy, Fan Highlights Vignesh Puthur’s Back-Foot No-Balls Went Undetected During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match; Raises Questions Over Umpiring Standards.

"APMU is a key milestone in India's fight against doping, enabling the longitudinal tracking of Athletes Biological profiles through the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) system. This innovative mechanism will help in detecting doping patterns and protect the fairness of sports by identifying unethical practices," Mandaviya said at the inauguration.

Mandaviya said India's APMU will also help neighbouring countries that don't have enough resources to set up similar systems.

The NDTL's APMU aligns with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, strengthening anti-doping programme globally.

India joins countries like China, the USA, Germany, France, Australia and Japan among others to have an APMU at its WADA-accredited dope testing facility.

The inauguration was also attended by Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Kunal, Joint Secretary (Sports), and other officers of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports including Dr P L Sahu, Director and CEO, NDTL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)