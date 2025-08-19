Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): In a solid achievement, ninth-standard student Mohammad Yasir from Rajouri clinched a gold medal at the Sub-Junior National Boxing Championship in Noida. His triumph has placed Rajouri firmly on the boxing map of India, and his coach said it is the first time in nearly 20 years that Jammu and Kashmir struck gold at the sub-junior level.

The young boxer, who has risen from a humble background, overcame extraordinary odds to achieve this feat. Yasir lost his father at a young age, and his mother works as a domestic help. To support his education and training, Yasir would often cook for MBBS students and use the little money he earned to fund his boxing journey.

Despite his struggles, Yasir never lost focus.

"I used to practice in the morning, then go to school during the day, and again train in the evening," he told ANI.

"In the morning and evening, my coach worked very hard on me. All this credit goes to my coach and now, God willing, I will go to the Indian team. I want my coach to come with me," he added.

Yasir's success is credited to the tireless mentorship of coach Ishtiaq Malik.

"This is a very proud moment for me as a coach, for our district Rajouri, for J-K and for the J&K Sports Council," Malik said.

"I think it has been more than 20 years since we won a gold medal in the sub-junior, in the under-14 category after 20 years. We have won silver, we have won bronze, but we have won gold for the first time today," he added.

He also credited the Khelo India scheme for nurturing grassroots athletes.

"I am very thankful to the Prime Minister for bringing schemes like Khelo India. Champion athletes have come and because of these schemes, we have got a chance to hunt talent in our area and we have got a chance to take these kids ahead. I think Modiji should bring more such schemes, so that more kids can and reach such places where they can represent the country," he said.

Malik has also appealed for financial assistance and scholarships for Yasir.

"His financial condition is not good. He should get a good scholarship through the Central Government, which funds his sporting expenses," he said.

At the championship held in Galgotias University, Noida, Yasir represented J-K in the 55kg weight category, winning all five of his bouts to claim gold. Sports enthusiasts and residents have urged the Lieutenant Governor to recognize and regularize the services of dedicated coaches like Ishtiaq Malik, who have been silently shaping champions against all odds. They are also calling for greater investment in sports infrastructure, boxing academies, and training facilities across the Union Territory.

For Yasir's mother, Naseem Akhter, it is a story of resilience. (ANI)

