Tokyo, Sep 5 (PTI) Following is the final medal tally of Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.
Country
Gold Silver Bronze Total
1. China
96
60 51 207
2. Great Britain
41
38 45 124
3. USA
37
36 31 104
4. RPC
36
33 49 118
5. Netherlands
25 17 17 59
6. Ukraine
24
47 27 98
7. Brazil
22 20 30 72
8. Australia
21 29 30 80
9. Italy
14
29 26 69 10. Azerbaijan 14 1 4 19
24. India
5 8 6 19.
