Tokyo, Sep 5 (PTI) Following is the final medal tally of Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Country

Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. China

96

60 51 207

2. Great Britain

41

38 45 124

3. USA

37

36 31 104

4. RPC

36

33 49 118

5. Netherlands

25 17 17 59

6. Ukraine

24

47 27 98

7. Brazil

22 20 30 72

8. Australia

21 29 30 80

9. Italy

14

29 26 69 10. Azerbaijan 14 1 4 19

24. India

5 8 6 19.

