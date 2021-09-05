Mohammad Shami can be surely labelled as the king of befitting replies. At least that's what his response to Rishabh Pant suggests. So here's what happened. Mohammad Shami turned 31 on September 3 and the fans wished the Indian pacer. Even Shami's teammate Rishabh Pant took to social media and wished the Indian wicketkeeper on his birthday but in a very witty manner. The Indian wicketkeeper posted a tweet and pointed out the fact that Shami was ageing as fast as his pacy deliveries. Mohammad Shami Shares Workout Video Using GTA Filter, Check Post.

Shami obviously read the tweet and had a befitting reply to the same. The Indian pacer pointed out the fact that nobody can stop the ageing process but one can definitely stop themselves from getting fat. Now that was quite a great response. The likes of Wriddhiman Shukla, Laxmiratan Shukla, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, the official accounts of Punjab Kings, BCCI and ICC also took to social media and posted wishes for the Indian pacer. Check out the tweet below.

Tweet:

Apna time aayega beta ball or Umar ko koi nahi rook saka but motape ka treatment aaj bhi hota hai @RishabhPant17 🏃🏽‍♂️ 🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️😄😄😄😄😄 https://t.co/AddyqeleGt — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) September 4, 2021

The official account of the BCCI flaunted his records on social media and even share a clip of his four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka. Many others posted a picture alongside Shami. As of now, both Mohammad Shami and Rishabh Pant are busy with the five-match Test series between India and England 2021.

