Tarouba, Aug 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and West Indies here on Thursday.

West Indies:

Also Read | Pakistan Government, PCB Seek Written Assurance From ICC for Babar Azam and His Team's Security During ICC World Cup 2023 in India: Report.

Brandon King lbw b Chahal 28

Kyle Mayers lbw b Chahal 1

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-0 Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023: Mariners Deliver Five-Star Performance to Begin Campaign on Winning Note.

Johnson Charles c Tilak Varma b Kuldeep Yadav 3

Nicholas Pooran c Tilak Varma b Pandya 41

Rovman Powell c Yadav b Arshdeep Singh 48

Shimron Hetmyer c Patel b Arshdeep Singh 10

Romario Shepherd not out 4

Jason Holder not out 6

Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-6) 8

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 149

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-30, 3-58, 4-96, 5-134, 6-138

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-31-2, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-24-0, Axar Patel 2-0-22-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-24-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-27-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-1. MORE PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)