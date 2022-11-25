Gurugram, Nov 25 (PTI) Five players produced par or better scores on the final day en route to wins in their respective age categories at the US Kids Golf Indian Championship at the Classic Golf and Country Club here on Friday.

Ishan Ahuja (boys 15-18), Adit Veeramachaneni (boys-9) and Kabir Goyal (boys-7 and under) produced one-under rounds as did Lavanya Gupta (girls 15-18).

Also Read | IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022: One of The Most Special ODI Knocks I Have Seen, Kane Williamson on Tom Latham’s 145 Not Out.

Pritish Singh Karayat overcame a slow first round of 76 with 70-72 on the final two days to win the boys 13-14 category.

Four other winners, Rabab Kahlon (girls 9-10), a less-than-fully fit Mahreen Bhatia (girls 13-14), Chaitanya Pandey (boys 11) and Kartik Singh (boys 12) turned in cards of one-over 73 each to emerge toppers in their respective age groups.

Also Read | Criticism Gets Best Out of Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Portugal Midfielder Bruno Fernandes; Urges Critics to 'Dish Out More'.

Kriti Parekh kept her nerves as her main rivals Amiya Koul (Singapore) and Shambhavi Chaturvedi fell to bogeys in their final hole, the ninth.

A par for Amiya would have led to a play-off.

Kriti had given away three bogeys on her first nine, the back stretch of the course, and another four bogeys on the second nine but her 36-hole lead of two shots held good for her as she won by one shot over Amiya and by two over Shambhavi.

Amaira Gulati produced another consistent nine-hole round of two-over 38 in girls 8 and under, to win by a whopping 12 shots.

Jot Sarup Gupta shot a nine-hole score of 43 in the final round of boys 8 and Vidit Aggarwal in boys 10 carded 79 but held on to win.

More than 100 youngsters from eight countries took part in the event and the next edition of the Indian Championship will be held in November next year.

The last two events of the 2022 domestic US Kids Golf India series will be held on December 15 and 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)