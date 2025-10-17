New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced their seven-member squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled to be held from November 7-9, at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, as per a release from Hong Kong Sixes.

South Africa are five-time Hong Kong Sixes champions, having won the 1995, 2006, 2009, 2012 and 2017 editions of the tournament.

The seven-player squad will be captained by Warriors all-rounder Jordan Morris. South Africa Under-19 and Titans batter Jorich van Schalkwyk has also been included. The 18-year-old opener made headlines in July when he became the first batter to score a double century at U19 level, achieving the feat against Zimbabwe.

Boland batter Ethan Cunningham and Western Province batter Kashief Joseph add depth to the batting line-up, while all-rounders Abdullah Bayomi (Western Province) and Blake Simpson (Dolphins) bring versatility to the squad.

In the bowling department, Western Province paceman Mbulelo Dube will spearhead the attack.

South Africa is pooled in Group A with Afghanistan and Nepal, and will open their campaign against Afghanistan on 7 November before taking on Nepal the following day.

South Africa full squad: Jordan Morris (Captain), Abdullah Bayoumy, Ethan Cunningham, Jorich van Schalkwyk, Mbulelo Dube, Kashief Joseph, Blake Simpson. (ANI)

