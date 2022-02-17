Brisbane [Australia], February 17 (ANI): Former all-rounder Shane Watson said he is "super excited" for the Australian side with Pat Cummins leading the team after Tim Paine's departure.

Cummins in November last year was named Australian men's Test cricket team captain following the announcement of Paine taking an indefinite break from all cricket.

"For me, he is the ultimate. He was in a no-win situation leading up to Justin Langer handing in his resignation because if he commented either way it was not going to look good," Watson said on 'The ICC Review'.

Justin Langer, whose four-year contract was slated to end in June 2021, resigned as the coach of the Australia senior men's team. earlier this month.

"The way he handled it after it had settled down and Justin Langer had resigned, he has handled it all so well because he is so personable, very honest and very endearing to the public and to his teammates," said Watson of Cummins.

Watson also said Australia has the talent and he is looking forward to seeing Cummins taking the side forward.

"I am super excited for the Australian team with Pat leading the charge and the next phase of Australian cricket because they have certainly got the talent and the leadership to be able to take it forward," said Watson. (ANI)

