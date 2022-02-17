Jamshedpur FC is all set to take on Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2022 later today at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. The game will have a start time of 07.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But let's quickly have a look at the preview of the match first. Both teams enter the game with a win. Jamshedpur FC registered a win against Kerala Blasters FC by 3-0 whereas, Mumbai City FC registered a 4-1 win against Odisha FC. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Jamshedpur FC’s Komal and Farukh Choudhary are ruled out for the entire season and the team will be starving for the services of the two stalwarts. Jordan Murray has returned to training and could be featured in the game for 10-15 minutes. Mumbai City FC's Diego Mauricio has regained fitness and could feature in the tie. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. The match will take place on February 17, 2022 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

